“He’s Moving Away for College… To Get Away From Mom!”

July 18, 2017 9:40 AM By Chet Buchanan
Aaron called the show this morning looking for some help resolving a family issue. His son lives with his mom, (Aaron’s ex-wife) and he’s now moving across the country for college soon. When Aaron asked what he’s most excited about when he at college, and he told Aaron “getting away from mom.” Aaron’s son thinks his mom is too-involved in his life and really annoying… Aaron only see’s his dad on the weekends, while his mom spends most of her time with him.

What Should Aaron do? Should he confront his ex-wife about the issue and talk to his son about it, or just leave it alone? Find out what Chet, Spence, and Kayla thought, Below!

