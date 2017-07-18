Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Should Employee’s Get “Dump-Days?”

July 18, 2017 9:43 AM By Chet Buchanan
A new company is the Philippians is encouraging their employee’s to date more and be happier by funding dates and providing “dump-days” for employees. Dump-days are day’s off of work specifically designated for employee’s that suffered through a break-up the day before, and cannot fully perform his or her duties… Be sure not to confuse dump-days with personal-days off of work, as Kayla explained, they are two separate day’s off that an employee should take if needed.

What do you think? Are “dump-day’s” the stupidest thing you’ve ever heard of… or is this something that could catch on? Listen, below! 

