Spence’s Challenge: Monday, July 18th

July 18, 2017 9:45 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence has only lost three times ever in the history of Spence’s Challenge! Will you be the next to beat him? If you can just tie Spence you’ll win the $573 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, and don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. When told she was “beautiful” and “perfect,” who replied, “It’s just the makeup?”       A: PRINCESS KATE
  2. NFL player Lucky Whitehead had his house broken into and his dog stolen and held for ransom. What team does Lucky play for?         A: DALLAS COWBOYS 
  3. What singer is being accused of holding multiple young women in an abusive “cult?”            A: R KELLY
  4. What celebrity chef has announced they are taking their restaurant chain public?         A: BOBBY FLAY
  5. What children’s book character has been banned in China because a lot of people joke that it looks like China’s president?      A: WINNIE THE POOH 
