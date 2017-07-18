The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 7/18/17

Aaron Taylor was just a few months out of prison when he landed his first job interview. Aaron made a commitment to himself to change his life around and never to go back to prison again… Aaron took the bus to his new job interview at a local Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. While riding on the bus, Aaron noticed a car accident on the side of the road, where a car smashed into a tree! Nobody was near the vehicle, and it appeared to have occurred only moments ago. Aaron asked the bus driver to stop the bus, but the driver refused. So Aaron took matters into his own hands… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

