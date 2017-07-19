Chet’s Randoms for 7/19/17

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has been shown in at least one movie theater every week since it debuted in 1975. That gives it the record for the longest theatrical release in history.

Nebraska is the only “triple landlocked” state . . . which means it doesn’t touch an ocean, the states bordering it don’t touch an ocean, and the states bordering THEM don’t touch an ocean.

Barbra Streisand is the only person who’s had a number one album in six decades. Her first was “People” in 1964, and her sixth was “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway” last year.

More than 30 million people in China live in CAVES.

Until the mid 1970s, at least 90% of NHL players were Canadian. Now it’s down to 46%.