Kanye West Sends Paralyzed Fan Custom Yeezy Boosts 350

By Abby Hassler
Kanye West might be taking a break from social media, but this didn’t stop a fan from sharing about the rapper’s generosity online. Tyler Wesley suffered a tragic spinal cord injury five years ago, leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down.
Related: Kanye West & Migos Hit the Studio Together?
Despite the odds, Wesley is working hard to get back on his feet with the help of therapists and a walker. Yeezy was so inspired by his fan’s determination, he sent him a pair of custom white Yeezy Boosts 350 V2 with the sweet note, “You show the world anything is possible.”
Wesley posted a photo of the sneaks’ and the note, writing, “Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the Custom ‘Cream White’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 🔥”
Check out the post below.
Comments are closed.