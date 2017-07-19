Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, July 19th

July 19, 2017 10:14 AM By Chet Buchanan
Spence only needed to answer one question correct today to keep the $598.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot. YOU could win ALL of that CASH! How? Just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, with thirty seconds on the clock…  Also, don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat Spence!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. A Golden Retriever in Scotland gave birth to a rare puppy that is what color?     A: GREEN 
  2. A car commercial in China is drawing heat for appearing to compare women to used cars. Which car maker?   A: AUDI
  3. Who’s attempting to block an auction of their old personal items, including a breakup letter from Tupac?     A: MADONNA
  4. Which airline just made a massive expansion, adding 21 cities and 85 routes?      A: FRONTIER 
  5. Who got booed when they caught a foul ball at the Met’s game last night?            A: NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTINE 
