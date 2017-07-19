Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, July 19th

Spence only needed to answer one question correct today to keep the $598.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot. YOU could win ALL of that CASH! How? Just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, with thirty seconds on the clock… Also, don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat Spence!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- A Golden Retriever in Scotland gave birth to a rare puppy that is what color? A: GREEN
- A car commercial in China is drawing heat for appearing to compare women to used cars. Which car maker? A: AUDI
- Who’s attempting to block an auction of their old personal items, including a breakup letter from Tupac? A: MADONNA
- Which airline just made a massive expansion, adding 21 cities and 85 routes? A: FRONTIER
- Who got booed when they caught a foul ball at the Met’s game last night? A: NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTINE