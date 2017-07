Man shout out to my guy Teej.

Not only does he present the same positive energy every time we speak but he does via his own platforms as well which I respect.

Something else I admire is hi drive for his passion in this music thing. He doesn’t let up and he continues to think outside of the box.

I’ve already been a fan of this record right here but then he hit us w/ the visual and I became more of a fan. Press play below!