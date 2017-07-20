Seven Facts About the Voices Behind Your Favorite Disney Cartoons

E! News posted a list of 60 random facts about the VOICES behind a bunch of different Disney cartoons. Here are seven we liked . . .

1. Walt Disney was the voice of Mickey Mouse until 1946 when a guy named Jimmy MacDonald started doing it. The official story was Walt just got too busy. But rumor has it his voice was so damaged from SMOKING, he couldn’t do it anymore.

2. The woman who voiced the evil stepmother in “Cinderella” also did the voice of Maleficent, the antagonist in “Sleeping Beauty”. Eleanor Audley was the actress.

3. When he was a kid, Tom Hanks used to wonder if his toys came to life when no one was there. And it’s one of the main reasons he decided to play Woody in “Toy Story”.

4. Tim Allen only played Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story” after Chevy Chase passed. It was also offered to Billy Crystal, who ended up playing Mike in “Monsters Inc.”.

5. The song “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid” was recorded in the DARK, because actress Jodi Benson wanted it to feel more like she was underwater. (???)

6. Idina Menzel auditioned for the main role in “Tangled”, which went to Mandy Moore. But the creators of “Frozen” saw the footage, and that’s why she played Elsa.

7. Kathleen Turner was nine months pregnant when she did the voice of Jessica Rabbit in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” . . . one of the hottest cartoons in history.