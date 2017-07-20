Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Seven Facts About the Voices Behind Your Favorite Disney Cartoons

July 20, 2017 8:16 AM By Kayla
Filed Under: 98.5, billy crystal, buzz lightyear, chevy chase, Cinderella, Disney, Frozen, Idina Menzel, KLUC, Las Vegas, Little mermaid, maleficent, Mandy Moore, monsters inc, morning zoo, Pixar, sleeping beauty, Tangled, Tom Hanks, toy story, voices, Walt Disney, who framed roger rabbit

E! News posted a list of 60 random facts about the VOICES behind a bunch of different Disney cartoons.  Here are seven we liked . . .

1.  Walt Disney was the voice of Mickey Mouse until 1946 when a guy named Jimmy MacDonald started doing it.  The official story was Walt just got too busy.  But rumor has it his voice was so damaged from SMOKING, he couldn’t do it anymore.

gettyimages 51342619 Seven Facts About the Voices Behind Your Favorite Disney Cartoons

(Photo credit YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images)

2.  The woman who voiced the evil stepmother in “Cinderella” also did the voice of Maleficent, the antagonist in “Sleeping Beauty”.  Eleanor Audley was the actress.

3.  When he was a kid, Tom Hanks used to wonder if his toys came to life when no one was there.  And it’s one of the main reasons he decided to play Woody in “Toy Story”.

gettyimages 102046575 Seven Facts About the Voices Behind Your Favorite Disney Cartoons

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

4.  Tim Allen only played Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story” after Chevy Chase passed.  It was also offered to Billy Crystal, who ended up playing Mike in “Monsters Inc.”.

5.  The song “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid” was recorded in the DARK, because actress Jodi Benson wanted it to feel more like she was underwater.  (???)

6.  Idina Menzel auditioned for the main role in “Tangled”, which went to Mandy Moore.  But the creators of “Frozen” saw the footage, and that’s why she played Elsa.

gettyimages 154220695 Seven Facts About the Voices Behind Your Favorite Disney Cartoons

(Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

7.  Kathleen Turner was nine months pregnant when she did the voice of Jessica Rabbit in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” . . . one of the hottest cartoons in history.

More from Kayla
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live