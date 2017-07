One time for my guy Flip Major. He pulled UP the other night and set the record for my longest KLUC interview thus far.

By the way, I’m definitely not trying to make the conversations longer – it just happens.

We spoke about a lot of stuff including his single, “Take A Look” f. Quavo, his upcoming album, the lane he has created for himself, his image with the youth and everything else. Give it a GO below!

Shot & Produced by Richie Griffin