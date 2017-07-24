Chet’s Randoms for 7/20/17

The first commercial jingle was in a Wheaties radio ad in 1926.

The 1956 Summer Olympics were held in Melbourne, Australia and Stockholm, Sweden. Stockholm was chosen to hold equestrian events because horses couldn’t be brought into Australia under quarantine regulations.

Michael Jackson’s song “Thriller” was originally called “Starlight” and the hook went, “Give me some starlight! Starlight sun.”

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos were invented by a janitor named Richard Montanez at Frito-Lay’s Rancho Cucamonga, California plant. Since then, he’s worked his way up to running PepsiCo’s Multicultural Sales and Community Promotions division.

Jackie Chan is a classically trained opera singer and he’s released more than 20 albums.