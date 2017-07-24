Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 7/20/17

July 24, 2017 9:34 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts
Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

The first commercial jingle was in a Wheaties radio ad in 1926.

The 1956 Summer Olympics were held in Melbourne, Australia and Stockholm, Sweden.  Stockholm was chosen to hold equestrian events because horses couldn’t be brought into Australia under quarantine regulations.

Michael Jackson’s song “Thriller” was originally called “Starlight” and the hook went, “Give me some starlight!  Starlight sun.”

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos were invented by a janitor named Richard Montanez at Frito-Lay’s Rancho Cucamonga, California plant.  Since then, he’s worked his way up to running PepsiCo’s Multicultural Sales and Community Promotions division.

Jackie Chan is a classically trained opera singer and he’s released more than 20 albums.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live