Social media ripped into “Michael Phelps vs. Shark” much like the powerful man eater celebrated every year on the Discovery Channel during “Shark Week.”

Fact is “Shark Week” has jumped the shark. They hyped and over-hyped that the most decorated Olympic athlete ever, Michael Phelps would race a Great White Shark. Would he be in a cage? Would they use protective sonar? No. No. They did super-lame simulation. Phelps lost and so did the Discovery Channel.

Here’s my take. It’s “Jump the Shark Week.”