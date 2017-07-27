Chet Returns for “Green River Killer” Update…

Last October, detectives ravaged through Chet’s backyard at his dad’s home in Seattle, in hops of finding any remains of possible victims that were murdered years ago by the infamous “Green River Killer” after the cops were tipped-off that something might be there. The Green River Killer is one of the most notorious serial killer in history! He’s believed to have been responsible for over 90 murders (convicted of 48). When police searched Chet’s backyard last year, they brought tons of high-tech equipment and special dogs that can track scent over 10-feet deep in the ground! Unfortunately, police did not find anything, but they told Chet to stay in contact…

Well last week and almost 10 months later, Chet received an new email from the lead detective asking if the team could bring heavy duty equipment to Chet’s Backyard to excavate. So Chet hopped on the first flight to Seattle and they started digging!

Chet returned today to reveal what they found… Listen, Below!