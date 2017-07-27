Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet Returns for “Green River Killer” Update…

July 27, 2017 9:18 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Intern Sammich, Kayla, Lasso, Spence
Photo by King County Prosecutor's Office via Getty

Last October, detectives ravaged through Chet’s backyard at his dad’s home in Seattle, in hops of finding any remains of possible victims that were murdered years ago by the infamous “Green River Killer” after the cops were tipped-off  that something might be there. The Green River Killer is one of the most notorious serial killer in history! He’s believed to have been responsible for over 90 murders (convicted of 48). When police searched Chet’s backyard last year, they brought tons of high-tech equipment and special dogs that can track scent over 10-feet deep in the ground!  Unfortunately, police did not find anything, but they told Chet to stay in contact…

Well last week and almost 10 months later, Chet received an new email from the lead detective asking if the team could bring heavy duty equipment to Chet’s Backyard to excavate. So Chet hopped on the first flight to Seattle and they started digging!

Chet returned today to reveal what they found… Listen, Below!

 

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live