Chet’s Randoms for 7/27/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The company that owns Match.com and Tinder also owns the Princeton Review test prep service.

Fourteen U.S. congressmen have been killed while they were in office. Four of them were Republicans, and all of them were killed between 1860 and 1869. Every congressman killed before or after that decade was a Democrat.

A contronym is a word that can mean two things that are opposites. Like how “rent” can mean that you’re the one renting something out, or the one doing the renting.

It’s illegal to burn a foreign country’s flag in Denmark . . . but it’s legal to burn the DANISH flag.

There are 1,600 Chili’s locations around the world . . . and every single one has a picture hanging upside down. They say it’s for good luck.