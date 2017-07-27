Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 7/27/17

July 27, 2017 9:46 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The company that owns Match.com and Tinder also owns the Princeton Review test prep service.

Fourteen U.S. congressmen have been killed while they were in office.  Four of them were Republicans, and all of them were killed between 1860 and 1869.  Every congressman killed before or after that decade was a Democrat.

A contronym is a word that can mean two things that are opposites.  Like how “rent” can mean that you’re the one renting something out, or the one doing the renting.

It’s illegal to burn a foreign country’s flag in Denmark . . . but it’s legal to burn the DANISH flag.

There are 1,600 Chili’s locations around the world . . . and every single one has a picture hanging upside down.  They say it’s for good luck.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live