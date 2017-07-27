Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, July 27th

July 27, 2017 9:07 AM By Spence
30 seconds on the clock… Five questions to answer… Will you beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? You’ll win the $5 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge if you can tie him, not to mention the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Who revealed that last year they were diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy and hypertension, potentially caused by stress from their divorce?      A: ANGELINA JOLIE
  2. Whats the one thing William and Kate have banned in their home as it relates to their children?      A: IPADS
  3. Which Spice Girl’s five year old daughter just discovered her Mum used to be a pop star?     A: VICTORIA BECKHAM/POSH SPICE
  4. Which NBA star requested a trade right after speaking with the same pastor who is at the center of the Justin Bieber tour cancellation controversy?       A: KYRIE IRVING
  5. What company is on a hiring spree in an effort to hire fifty thousand new employees?     A: AMAZON
