The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 7/27/17

July 27, 2017 8:41 AM By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In 2015, girl scouts Kylie Greene, 14, and Hailey Amos, 14, of Central California South Council Troop No. 376, raised $2,400 by selling t-shirts to buy “Pet-Mask Kits” for local fire-stations. Pet Mask Kits are CPR masks specially designed to fit dogs and cats. At the time, the girl scouts told local reporters they just really love animals, and hoped it would help save lives.

Well, last week, a dog named Jack was caught in a house fire, and was completely unresponsive when firefighters rescued him… Until the firefighters brought out the Pet Mask Kits, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!” 

