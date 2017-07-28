Chet’s Randoms for 7/28/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

When Eggos were invented in 1953, they were called Froffles, for “frozen waffles.” But people started calling them “eggos” because they kinda tasted like eggs . . . and within two years, that became their official name.

The reason the Violent Femmes broke up was . . . Wendy’s used their song “Blister in the Sun” in an ad in 2007. The members of the group got into a huge fight about it, one wound up suing another one, and they disbanded two years later.

The drink Fruitopia was discontinued in America in 2003, but it’s still on sale in Canada and Australia.

Zebras don’t have black and white stripes . . . they’re black and covered in white stripes.

The dinosaurs are only on screen for 15 minutes total in the original “Jurassic Park”.