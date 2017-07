Spence has his High School Reunion coming up and feels he is a jerk (more than normal) if he attends it. His group of friends have decided they are NOT going so pretty much everyone that will be attending are people that made fun of him or he didn’t associate with. Spence feels most of the people attending will not be very well off and he would love to brag about his wonderful life! If you were in Spence’s shoes would you attend?

