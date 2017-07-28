Spence’s Challenge: Friday, July 28th

With $1,623 on the line, it may be worth it to read something in your timeline….. because that’s pretty much all it takes. Chet drafts questions every night based on the headlines he sees. So they’re pretty much that same things you see when you check your phone before bed. Wanna play???
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
Here are Friday’s questions for reference:
- Ford is considering stopping production next year of which model? A: TAURUS
- Who almost got fired from the Twilight movie for not smiling enough? A: ROBERT PATTINSON
- Which former Friends star is reportedly returning to TV, starring alongside Reese Witherspoon? A: JENNIFER ANISTON
- Which NFL team is said to be discussing signing Colin Kaepernick following news of their QB’s back injury? A: BALTIMORE RAVENS
- What rock icon has surprised people by releasing two politically charged songs? A: MICK JAGGER