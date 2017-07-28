The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 7/28/17

A man in Boston was dying from liver cancer, and his daughter’s fiance saved his life with a transplant, three months before they got married. (The man’s name is Bob Mulkern, and his new son-in-law is Nick Johnas . . . pronounced JOHN-ess, not like “Jonas.” The doctor in the clip is Parsia Vagefi, who did the surgery. He explains that both the original liver and the donated portion will regenerate to the proper size after surgery, so both men will have a whole liver within a year.) It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!”

