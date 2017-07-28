It’s Las Vegas’ scariest Halloween haunted house — and every October, it’s a must do for any Las Vegas local. This weekend (July 28th-30th), we will be getting our fright on early and giving you the chance to win tickets to Fright Dome 2017. Fright Dome is a yearly Halloween tradition held at Circus Circus, where the Adventure Dome is turned into a Haunted House Dome with up to five different themed haunted houses to scare the heck out of you. Fright Dome has been ranked as one of the top five haunted houses in the United States. Be sure to listen to KLUC all weekend long for your chance to win.