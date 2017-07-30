Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

July 30, 2017 11:04 AM By Spence
Filed Under: A Million Reasons, Lady Gaga, Las Vegas, Monsoon, parodies, parody, Song of the Week, weather
July rolls around and after a few weeks of 100+ heat, Mother Nature decides to give Vegas a break…kinda. For a slight drop in temperature, she tosses in some un-Godly humidity. Ahhh, it’s Monsoon Season.

A season filled with flooded intersections, streets that turn into rushing rivers and, of course, boob sweat. Using Lady Gaga’s “A Million Reasons,” it’s Spence’s Song of the Week, “It’s Monsoon Season.”
 


 
Hear a new Song of the Week every Friday at 8:05
 
It has become a 4th of July, Las Vegas tradition, the annual singing of the Independence Day anthem, “Firework Firejerk.”
 

 
Dare we say that this is the official anthem of summer in Las Vegas, “It’s Friggin’ Hot.”
 

 
For Father’s everywhere and the dad bods they display so proudly, here is a song for you. The official anthem of “Mr. Dad Bod 2017,” see Spence’s newest original track, “Dad Bod,” featuring the Dad Bod Dancers
 

 

