Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 7/31/17

July 31, 2017 9:40 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 24: Simpsons Characters pose on the yellow carpet at "The Simpsons Movie" Australian premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park on July 24, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)

The first feature film ever made from a Marvel comic book was . . . “Howard the Duck” in 1986.  And it bombed.

There’s only one black player in the NHL Hall of Fame. It’s Grant Fuhr who played from 1981 to 2000 for six different teams, but is best known for his time on the Edmonton Oilers.

Ohio is the only state that doesn’t share any letters in its name with the word “mackerel.” Every single other state name contains an m, a, c, k, e, r, or l.  And that’s about as obscure as trivia gets.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese was actually created in Chester, New York.

“The Simpsons” has been on TV for so long that Fox once moved it to Thursday nights to compete with “The Cosby Show”.

More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live