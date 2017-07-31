Chet’s Randoms for 7/31/17

The first feature film ever made from a Marvel comic book was . . . “Howard the Duck” in 1986. And it bombed.

There’s only one black player in the NHL Hall of Fame. It’s Grant Fuhr who played from 1981 to 2000 for six different teams, but is best known for his time on the Edmonton Oilers.

Ohio is the only state that doesn’t share any letters in its name with the word “mackerel.” Every single other state name contains an m, a, c, k, e, r, or l. And that’s about as obscure as trivia gets.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese was actually created in Chester, New York.

“The Simpsons” has been on TV for so long that Fox once moved it to Thursday nights to compete with “The Cosby Show”.