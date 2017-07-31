Game of Thrones, Yeah: Musical Recap

Season seven of the HBO fantasy-drama “Game of Thrones,” has turned up the heat. Spence tells you all about it in song including the long-awaited meeting of Daenerys & Jon Snow, Olenna Tyrell’s confession and Cersei & Kingslayer get their groove back.

It was more than few years ago I was scratching out a living pushing a mop at MIT. You know, running around with my buddies, chasing skirts, drinking beer and hassling Barneys. So, it was out of sheer boredom that I...