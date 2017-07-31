Game of Thrones, Yeah: Musical Recap

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

July 31, 2017 8:38 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Cersei, Game of Thrones, hbo, jon snow, parodies, parody, recap
Vasily Maximov/AFP/Getty Images

Season seven of the HBO fantasy-drama “Game of Thrones,” has turned up the heat. Spence tells you all about it in song including the long-awaited meeting of Daenerys & Jon Snow, Olenna Tyrell’s confession and Cersei & Kingslayer get their groove back.
 


 

