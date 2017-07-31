Seven Things That Could Kill You This Summer

You’ve nearly made it through July…but death may still be stalking you this summer. Here are seven things that are more likely to kill you during the summer.

1. Ticks. They’re worse than normal this year, and carry at least six different diseases. The big one is Lyme disease, which can cause meningitis if you don’t catch it early.

2. Dehydration and heatstroke. Heat waves kill more people each year than tornados, hurricanes, floods, or blizzards. So drink plenty of fluids, and find some shade.

3. Car accidents. There are more fatal car crashes during the summer than any other time of year. It’s mostly because so many people are on the road. Memorial Day weekend is the worst for deadly accidents. Labor Day is second.

4. Mosquitos. Especially if you travel to places like South America and Africa. And you also have to worry about Zika now, especially around the Caribbean.

5. Sunburns. They can be deadly in the long run because of skin cancer. Getting five really bad sunburns before the age of 20 increases your risk of melanoma by 80%.

6. Drowning. More than 3,500 people drown every year. About 20% of them are kids under the age of 14.

7. Food poisoning. It’s a lot more common in summer. Partly because people handle raw meat when they’re grilling, and don’t always wash their hands.

