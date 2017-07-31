Spence’s Challenge: Monday, July 31st

With $1,648 on the line, it may be worth it to read something in your timeline…just doing a little bit of studying and you have a good shot at beating Spence! All the questions are based on headlines.
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
Here are Monday’s questions for reference:
- Shaun Weiss was sentenced to 150 days in jail for petty theft. You know him better as Goldberg from what movie? A: MIGHTY DUCKS
- The 2017 Masters Champion got married over the weekend. Do you remember his name? A: SERGIO GARCIA
- First there was the Tesla Model S, then the Model X. What’s the new Tesla model called? A: 3
- Who is the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion? A: JOHN “BONES” JONES
- While Nevada is reportedly suffering from a marijuana shortage, which state is supposedly growing eight to twelve times more than they need? A: CALIFORNIA