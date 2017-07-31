Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, July 31st

July 31, 2017 9:13 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
With $1,648 on the line, it may be worth it to read something in your timeline…just doing a little bit of studying and you have a good shot at beating Spence!  All the questions are based on headlines.

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

Here are Monday’s questions for reference:

  1. Shaun Weiss was sentenced to 150 days in jail for petty theft. You know him better as Goldberg from what movie?          A: MIGHTY DUCKS
  2. The 2017 Masters Champion got married over the weekend. Do you remember his name?             A: SERGIO GARCIA
  3. First there was the Tesla Model S, then the Model X. What’s the new Tesla model called?            A: 3
  4. Who is the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion?              A: JOHN “BONES” JONES
  5. While Nevada is reportedly suffering from a marijuana shortage, which state is supposedly growing eight to twelve times more than they need?              A: CALIFORNIA       
