An obstetrician in Kentucky named Amanda Hess was about to have a baby of her own and after she checked into the hospital she heard another woman screaming, so she went and delivered that baby. Just minutes later she started having contraction, so she went to help the other woman knowing that her contractions could start at any second. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!”

