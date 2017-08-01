Andre 3000 ‘Totally Fine’ with Never Doing Another Outkast Album

Outkast fans hoping for a new album shouldn’t hold their breath. In a new interview with Complex Andre 3000 says he’s moved on.

Related: Outkast’s ‘ATLiens’: A Look Back, 20 Years Later

“I kind of like not being a part of [rap], now that I’ve done it…Even with Outkast — if we never do another album, I’m totally fine with that,” he told the publication. “When I was 25, I said I don’t want to be a 30-year-old rapper. I’m 42 now, and I feel more and more that way.”

“Do I really want to be 50 years old up there doing that?” he continued. “When I watch other rappers that are my age I commend them, but I just wonder where the inspiration is coming from. At this stage I’m really more focused on what I am going to be doing 10 years from now. And I hope to God it won’t be rapping.”