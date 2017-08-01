Chet’s Randoms for 8/1/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

Someone patented the process for surgically turning an animal into a unicorn in 1982.

Madagascar got its name whenMarco Polo sailed there . . . mistakenly thought he was in Mogadishu, Somalia . . . and misspelled “Mogadishu” in his notes so badly that it looked like “Madagascar.”

Hot dogs got their name because people in the 1800s suspected that sausages were stuffed with dog meat.

Gatorade created an alcoholic mix of their lemon-lime flavor and beer called Hop’n Gator in 1969 . . . but they quickly pulled it off the market when it tanked.

From a botanical standpoint, strawberries and raspberries aren’t berries, but bananas and eggplants are.