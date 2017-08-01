Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Does Your Friend Owe You Money For The Speeding Ticket?

August 1, 2017 9:35 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Intern Sammich, Kayla, Lasso, Spence
Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images

Imagine your friend asks you for a ride to work because his or her car is in the shop. You don’t have anything going on, so you agree to take him to work! Then, you show up late to pick up your friend, who starts to panic a little, because their going to be late to work. So, you decide to drive a little faster than the speed limit in an attempt to shave off some time. Then, you get a speeding ticket… Does he owe you money for at least half of the ticket cost?

This is an unfortunate problem a few P1’s recently shared, listen to what Chet, Spence, & Kayla think, Below! 

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live