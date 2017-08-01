Does Your Friend Owe You Money For The Speeding Ticket?

Imagine your friend asks you for a ride to work because his or her car is in the shop. You don’t have anything going on, so you agree to take him to work! Then, you show up late to pick up your friend, who starts to panic a little, because their going to be late to work. So, you decide to drive a little faster than the speed limit in an attempt to shave off some time. Then, you get a speeding ticket… Does he owe you money for at least half of the ticket cost?

This is an unfortunate problem a few P1’s recently shared, listen to what Chet, Spence, & Kayla think, Below!