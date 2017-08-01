Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, August 1st

Think you can beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game with a thirty second timer… Tie Spence and win the $673 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat Spence and win the $1,000 bonus! Remember, what do you say if you don’t know the answer to a question? “JIMBOBCUTTER!”
- Which network got hacked and had some upcoming released online, along with at least one script from an coming show? A: HBO
- Which actor-slash-executive producer is threatening to leave the Starz show Power? A: 50 CENT
- After decades of setback… the 105 story, still unoccupied “Hotel of Doom” was unveiled in which country? A: NORTH KOREA
- An 8-year-old girl just climbed 19,000 foot Mount Kilimanjaro. What continent is that on? A: AFRICA
- On NFL Network’s Training Camp coverage Sunday, what player asked the married reporter out and cursed twice on live TV? A: MARSHAWN LYNCH