Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, August 1st

August 1, 2017 9:33 AM By Spence
Think you can beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture  trivia game with a thirty second timer… Tie Spence and win the $673 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat Spence and win the $1,000 bonus! Remember, what do you say if you don’t know the answer to a question? “JIMBOBCUTTER!” 

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which network got hacked and had some upcoming released online, along with at least one script from an coming show?      A: HBO
  2. Which actor-slash-executive producer is threatening to leave the Starz show Power?     A: 50 CENT
  3. After decades of setback… the 105 story, still unoccupied “Hotel of Doom” was unveiled in which country?      A: NORTH KOREA 
  4. An 8-year-old girl just climbed 19,000 foot Mount Kilimanjaro. What continent is that on? A: AFRICA
  5. On NFL Network’s Training Camp coverage Sunday, what player asked the married reporter out and cursed twice on live TV?      A: MARSHAWN LYNCH 
