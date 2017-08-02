Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 8/2/17

August 2, 2017 9:40 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you . . .

Three of the first five countries to send someone to space are no longer countries:  The USSR, Czechoslovakia, and East Germany.

Birds don’t pee.  All of their waste leaves as poop . . . which then winds up on your windshield.

Freddie Mercury signed off on the “Wayne’s World” scene where the guys sing along to “Bohemian Rhapsody” while he was on his deathbed.  Freddie loved it and approved it.

The next time there will be a full moon on Friday the 13th is in August of 2049.

On hospital TV shows, CPR saves people’s lives about 65% of the time.  In real life, it only saves people’s lives about 20% of the time.

