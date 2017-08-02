How Big of an Animal Lover Are You?

So if you know me than you know I’m all about my dog. Love that dude, he means the world to me. Last week marked us having him for a complete year.

July 26, 2017 is the day we met at Animal Foundation and rescued each other; furthermore, that is the day we declared as his birthday. So what other way to celebrate than with doggie birthday cake?

Thank you to our friends over at Woof Gang Bakery in Centennial Hills for supplying us with a delicious custom made cake for Melo. Yes I tried some as well and it was good!

Anyways this is how we do our dog’s birthday – how do you do yours??