Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

How Big of an Animal Lover Are You?

August 2, 2017 8:12 PM By A.D.
Filed Under: A.D., Animal Foundation, animal lover, Happy Birthday, move with janelle, move with melo, Nevada SPCA, yung melo gawd

So if you know me than you know I’m all about my dog. Love that dude, he means the world to me. Last week marked us having him for a complete year.

July 26, 2017 is the day we met at Animal Foundation and rescued each other; furthermore, that is the day we declared as his birthday. So what other way to celebrate than with doggie birthday cake?

Thank you to our friends over at Woof Gang Bakery in Centennial Hills for supplying us with a delicious custom made cake for Melo. Yes I tried some as well and it was good!

Anyways this is how we do our dog’s birthday – how do you do yours??

More from A.D.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live