Macklemore has released the music video for “Marmalade,” his collaboration with Lil Yachty, and it’s pretty adorable.

The clip features both rappers played by young children. The duo hit the town stealing New England Patriot’s quarterback Tom Brady’s jersey, and delivering it to running back Marshawn Lynch, who rewards them with a pool party (Lynch cameos in the clip, Brady does not).

