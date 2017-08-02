Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, August 2nd

Spence won his 26th game in a row today adding another $25.00 tot he Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $723! Wanna win all that cash? All you have to do is tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game… Don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Patrice, Play, Win!
- Padma Lakshmi was said to be “paralyzed with fear” when union picketers threatened her and crew members at the taping of her show. Which Show? A: TOP CHEF
- Kevin James’ show is killing off a major character heading into the new season. What’s the show called? A: KEVIN CAN WAIT
- Kayla’s beloved Florida State University is removing a billboard for what company from their stadium? A: MCDONALDS
- Beyonce is reportedly inserted in buying a stake in what NBA team? A: HOUSTON ROCKETS
- The Co-Creator of which show said, “One could easily presume,” that next year’s Season Twelve could be its last? A: BIG BANG THEORY