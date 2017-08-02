Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, August 2nd

August 2, 2017 9:41 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence won his 26th game in a row today adding another $25.00 tot he Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $723! Wanna win all that cash? All you have to do is tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game… Don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Patrice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Padma Lakshmi was said to be “paralyzed with fear” when union picketers threatened her and crew members at the taping of her show. Which Show?    A: TOP CHEF
  2. Kevin James’ show is killing off a major character heading into the new season. What’s the show called?      A: KEVIN CAN WAIT
  3. Kayla’s beloved Florida State University is removing a billboard for what company from their stadium?      A: MCDONALDS
  4. Beyonce is reportedly inserted in buying a stake in what NBA team?      A: HOUSTON ROCKETS
  5. The Co-Creator of which show said, “One could easily presume,” that next year’s Season Twelve could be its last?     A: BIG BANG THEORY
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live