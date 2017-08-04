Lil Yachty Drops ‘Forever Young’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Lil Yachty might have recently appeared in Macklemore’s “Marmalade” music video, but that didn’t stop the Atlanta rapper from dropping his own video for Teenage Emotions‘ collaborative track with Diplo “Forever Young.”

In the video, Yachty and his girl visit and have fun around an amusement park as he promises her, “But we could be together forever/ But we could be together forever and ever/ I wanna live life with you forever and ever.”

Yachty grins from ear to ear in each clip as he rides bumper cars, goes down a waterslide and has a blast on various carnival rides with his gal. The video ends with a shot of the rapper lying by himself on a bright yellow slide.

Diplo doesn’t appear in the video.

Watch “Forever Young” below.