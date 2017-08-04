Rosco NoE – “Mab Demo3”

This dude Rosco is a worker man. I’ve known of dude for a few years now dating back to our collegiate days at BGSU. What I admire about him is that he doesn’t need anyone else’s validation; he does what he does because he FEELS it.

What is also dope about following his journey is that I can hear his progression through the music. I like this project right here for a few different reasons.

First I love his choice of production – samples, boom bap, east coast and so on and so forth. Secondly, I’ma fan of the content. There is a really a message in the music but he did it in such a manner that one can also flex while enjoying it. If you get it you get it.

Third I’ll give you some of my favs off the project. Blindside, Seatz, Facto, Street Peace, & Mr. Corporate. If you haven’t checked it out yet here is your chance. Just press play below!