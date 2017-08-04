Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Song of the Week

August 4, 2017 10:39 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Friday, parodies, parody, Song of the Week
Spence/98.5 KLUC

Yes, Fridays are to be thankful for…however…if you’re like Spence and find yourself irritated regularly by the boss and co-workers…you try and just survive the last day of the work week. Here’s his Song of the Week titled, “It’s Friday.”
 


 
Hear a new Song of the Week every Friday at 8:05
 
Spence parodied Lady Gaga’s “A Million Reasons” to celebrate monsoon season.
 

 
It has become a 4th of July, Las Vegas tradition, the annual singing of the Independence Day anthem, “Firework Firejerk.”
 

 
Dare we say that this is the official anthem of summer in Las Vegas, “It’s Friggin’ Hot.”
 

 

More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live