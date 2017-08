This weekend (August 4th to 6th) on KLUC listen for Back To Back ‘Despacito’ Tracks to win a pair of tickets to see Luis Fonsi on September 8th at the Pearl inside The Palms Hotel & Casino! Be there to see Luis Fonsi perform “No Me Doy por Vencido,” “Aquí Estoy Yo,” “Despacito” and more when he comes to Las Vegas as part of his “Love + Dance” tour.