Chet’s Randoms for 8/8/17

August 8, 2017 9:45 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
The first time “snowflake” was used in its current form to describe someone sensitive, fragile, and needing to be coddled was in “Fight Club”.

The Beatles are the only artists that ever had five songs in the top five spots on the Billboard chart simultaneously.On April 4, 1964, the top five were:  “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “Twist and Shout”, “She Loves You”, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, and “Please Please Me”.

Guinness officially says their beer isn’t black, it’s a, quote, “dark ruby red.”

Horses can’t breathe through their mouth, only through their nose.

Rhode Island is the smallest state, but it technically has the longest name. Its official name is the “State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.”

