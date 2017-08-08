Donatella Versace Toasts Bruno Mars with Model Filled Video

By Abby Hassler

There’s no denying Bruno Mars admiration for Donatella Versace’s family’s brand in his latest hit “Versace on the Floor,” and now the fashion icon returned the sentiment in a tribute to Mars via a video on social media.

Versace recruited several models to lip sync along with the musician’s hit single which she dedicated “To my special friend,” as written in the caption for the clip. The video is extravagant in and of itself, as every model is donned in, what else, but Versace and they are dancing around a room that looks like it could be part of a museum or palace.

Included in the tribute to Mars are super models such as Candice Swanepoel, Natasha Poly, Hana Soukupova, Kiki Willems, Binx Walton, Alexandra Micu, Hiandra Martinez, Faretta, Mag Cysewska, Diletta Paci, Alpha Dia, Leonard Mushiete, Jurriaan Seppenwoolde and Adrian Chabada, according to W Magazine.

Watch the video and check out the photos from the shoot below.

What a fun experience! #VersaceOnTheFloor A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:02am PDT