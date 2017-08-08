Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Drake Announces He’s Working on a New Album During OVO Fest Set

“I’m going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you." August 8, 2017 5:19 AM
Filed Under: Cardi B., Drake, Migos, the weeknd, Travis Scott
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

During the eighth annual OVO Fest in Toronto, Ontario on Monday (Aug 7), Drake announced that he is working on new music.

“I’m going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you,” Drizzy told fans from a set modeled after the cover of his 2016 album Views, which depicts the CN Tower. The new album will be the follow-up to More Life, which came out in March.

