A police officer in Toronto arrested an 18-year-old guy for shoplifting at Walmart . . . but when he found out the kid was stealing clothes for a job interview, he went back and bought the clothes so the kid could still make his interview when he was released. The officer’s name is Niran Jeyanesan and according to the report, the kid’s job interview was scheduled for today. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!”

