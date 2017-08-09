Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 8/9/17

August 9, 2017 9:40 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
The busiest Domino’s Pizza location in the world is the one right outside the Marine Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

The first build-it-yourself furniture item Ikea created was a leaf-shaped side table called LOVET in 1956.

The reason doctors wear blue or green scrubs is because those are on the opposite side of the color wheel from red and pink . . . which makes those colors clearer during surgery.

Disney World and Disneyland employees who dress up as characters and walk around the parks have to go through special training to learn how to do their character’s correct autograph.

“Eyes Wide Shut” has the record for the most consecutive days of filming without a day off, at 400 days straight. At one point, Stanley Kubrick had Tom Cruise do 97 takes just walking through a door.

