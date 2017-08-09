Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, August 9th

August 9, 2017 9:11 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 98.5, Chet Buchanan, Disney, heisman trophy, jackpot, king of the hill, KLUC, Las Vegas, Netflix, Patriots, pop culture, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC, Spence, Spences Challenge, Tamra Judge, terrible herbst, trivia, UCLA, win cash
Spence/98.5 KLUC

Every morning, you have a chance to win cold, hard cash courtesy of our friends at Terrible Herbst….. it’s called Spence’s Challenge AND it’s as easy as reading headlines. Chet puts together 5 questions based on pop culture stories. If you can tie Spence, you get the jackpot. Beat him for a $1,000 bonus. So let’s play Thursday morning at 7:25a for $1,773!!!

Here are Wednesday’s questions to help you:

  1. A top Heisman Trophy candidate is catching heat for saying, “College Football and school don’t go together.” What school does he go to?              A: UCLA
  2. Tamra Judge is on which Real Housewives show?               A: ORANGE COUNTY
  3. Which NFL team is the first to buy their own jet to fly to games?                A: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
  4. Fox is considering bringing back what show that previously aired for 13 seasons, ending in 2010?             A: KING OF THE HILL
  5. What company pulled their movies from Netflix, with the intention of starting their own streaming services?                 A: DISNEY                                                
More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live