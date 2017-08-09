Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, August 9th

Every morning, you have a chance to win cold, hard cash courtesy of our friends at Terrible Herbst….. it’s called Spence’s Challenge AND it’s as easy as reading headlines. Chet puts together 5 questions based on pop culture stories. If you can tie Spence, you get the jackpot. Beat him for a $1,000 bonus. So let’s play Thursday morning at 7:25a for $1,773!!!
Here are Wednesday’s questions to help you:
- A top Heisman Trophy candidate is catching heat for saying, “College Football and school don’t go together.” What school does he go to? A: UCLA
- Tamra Judge is on which Real Housewives show? A: ORANGE COUNTY
- Which NFL team is the first to buy their own jet to fly to games? A: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
- Fox is considering bringing back what show that previously aired for 13 seasons, ending in 2010? A: KING OF THE HILL
- What company pulled their movies from Netflix, with the intention of starting their own streaming services? A: DISNEY