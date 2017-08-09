Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/9/17

August 9, 2017 9:11 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Roxy Getter just made the history books.  In July, the 8-year-old from Punta Gorda, Florida, reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro; after climbing all 19,341 feet, during a family trip to Africa.  Roxy is now the youngest female to ever climb Mt. Kilimanjaro!  Here is the more remarkable thing about Roxy…she had open heart surgery as a baby and still has heart issues.  She made the journey with her parents and 10-year-old brother Ben, who traveled to Africa from Florida.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!” 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.

 

