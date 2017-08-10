Britney’s Stage Stormed: Eyewitness Account

While Britney Spears was nearing the end of her show “Piece of Me” at the Axis Theatre at Planet Hollywood, a random audience member cartwheeled on to the stage before being tackled by security.
P1D1 Gare Bear was there and gave us the play-by-play.
Here’s some cell phone footage:
This is insane. I’m still SHOOK! Thank god for security. #PieceOfMe https://t.co/5k092ji0TB—
Danno (@DannyWxo) August 10, 2017
Some crazy guy jumped on stage tonight. Poor Britney, looked so scared. #PieceOfMe https://t.co/TQ5PRKg0dV—
Danno (@DannyWxo) August 10, 2017