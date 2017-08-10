Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Britney’s Stage Stormed: Eyewitness Account

August 10, 2017 11:10 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Piece of Me, planet hollywood
Twitter

While Britney Spears was nearing the end of her show “Piece of Me” at the Axis Theatre at Planet Hollywood, a random audience member cartwheeled on to the stage before being tackled by security.

P1D1 Gare Bear was there and gave us the play-by-play.  

Here’s some cell phone footage:

More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live