Chet’s Randoms for 8/10/17

The three most painful insect stings are from the bullet ant, warrior wasp, and tarantula hawk spider wasp.

When Zachary Taylor was president and he was speaking at Dolley Madison’s funeral, he invented the term “First Lady.”

Hawaii has the record for highest low temperature and the lowest high temperature in the U.S. Its all-time low was 15 degrees . . . and its all-time high is only 98.

Howard Johnson hotels are a luxury brand in China . . . they’re all four or five star hotels.

Only 5% of the calls routed to fire departments in the U.S. are for actual fires. Most of them are for medical emergencies.