MougMating: 90 Day Update

August 10, 2017 10:20 AM By Spence
Filed Under: dating, John Moug, love, MougMating, P1 Stacy
On May 10th, 2017, 98.5 KLUC afternoon guy, John Moug went on his first date with #P1 Stacy at Juan’s Flaming Fajitas.

If you remember, Stacy wrote in after hearing a segment where Moug played the tuba on the air. As a former band geek, she was inspired to take a chance.

Here is a full recap of the saga of John Moug & P1 Stacy.

After meeting in studio and doing a trumpet/flute duet of Celine Dion’s classic love song, “My Heart Will Go On,” they went on their first official date. It’s been 90 days. How are the young lovers doing?                         

