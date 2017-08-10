Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, August 10th

Here’s how it works: You just need to study Headlines….. any, and as many, as you can. Chet puts together 5 questions based on what he sees. You call in and try to answer as many as possible. THAT’S IT!

Tie Spence for the Jackpot: (currently) $798…… Beat Spence for the Ultimate Bonus: $1000

So play Friday morning at 7:25a for nearly $1,800 courtesy of Terrible Herbst.

Thursday’s Questions: