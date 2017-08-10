Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, August 10th

August 10, 2017 8:25 AM
Here’s how it works: You just need to study Headlines….. any, and as many, as you can. Chet puts together 5 questions based on what he sees. You call in and try to answer as many as possible. THAT’S IT!

Tie Spence for the Jackpot: (currently) $798…… Beat Spence for the Ultimate Bonus:  $1000

So play Friday morning at 7:25a for nearly $1,800 courtesy of Terrible Herbst.

Thursday’s Questions:

  1. Scientists are constructing an experiment that may reveal the secrets of the Universe in a mile deep gold mine in what state?             A: SOUTH DAKOTA
  2. Tom Brady had a surprise visitor at training camp yesterday. Who?              A: HIS MOM
  3. It’s massive, it’s inflatable, and it’s staring down the White House. What is it?                A: CHICKEN
  4. Bill Murray was seen crying at a Broadway musical based on which of his movies?             A: GROUNDHOG DAY
  5. What media mogul is launching their own healthy food brand, called, “O, That’s Good!”             A: OPRAH
