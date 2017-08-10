Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, August 10th

Here’s how it works: You just need to study Headlines….. any, and as many, as you can. Chet puts together 5 questions based on what he sees. You call in and try to answer as many as possible. THAT’S IT!
Tie Spence for the Jackpot: (currently) $798…… Beat Spence for the Ultimate Bonus: $1000
So play Friday morning at 7:25a for nearly $1,800 courtesy of Terrible Herbst.
Thursday’s Questions:
- Scientists are constructing an experiment that may reveal the secrets of the Universe in a mile deep gold mine in what state? A: SOUTH DAKOTA
- Tom Brady had a surprise visitor at training camp yesterday. Who? A: HIS MOM
- It’s massive, it’s inflatable, and it’s staring down the White House. What is it? A: CHICKEN
- Bill Murray was seen crying at a Broadway musical based on which of his movies? A: GROUNDHOG DAY
- What media mogul is launching their own healthy food brand, called, “O, That’s Good!” A: OPRAH